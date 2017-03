Moody’s eleva la nota de la minera Vale, pero sigue sin grado de inversión

A view shows the company logo of Brazilian mining company Vale SA at its headquarters in downtown Rio de Janeiro, in this file photo taken August 20, 2014. Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA is finalizing a proposal to sell its 26.87 percent stake in a steel slab plant that cost nearly $10 billion to build to Germany's Thyssenkrupp for $1 plus the assumption of some debt, a source close to the deal said. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares/Files